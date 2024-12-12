Silver Lake Happenings 2024 Silver Bells Festival of Lights Parade Dec. 13

Silver Lake Happenings 2024 Silver Bells Festival of Lights Parade will take place on Friday, Dec. 13.
The parade begins at 7 p.m. and will start at Schmalfeldt Park. Here is a map of the route:
Here is a map of the route:
