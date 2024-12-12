Silver Lake Happenings 2024 Silver Bells Festival of Lights Parade Dec. 13

Dec 12th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

Silver Lake Happenings 2024 Silver Bells Festival of Lights Parade will take place on Friday, Dec. 13.

The parade begins at 7 p.m. and will start at Schmalfeldt Park. Here is a map of the route:

