Stay fit indoors: Winter home workouts from Racine fitness experts RACINE, WI – As winter settles in, bringing frosty temperatures and snowy landscapes, staying active might feel like a challenge. But keeping fit doesn’t have to mean braving the cold. The Racine County Eye spoke with local fitness experts and personal trainers who shared creative and effective winter home workouts to stay in shape — […] Amie Schaenzer

Racine Fire Department shares holiday fire safety tips RACINE – As the weather grows colder and the holiday season sets in, the Racine Fire Department has several tips for fire safety. According to the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA), December is the leading month for fires in the United States. The chance of a house fire increases with the furnace, decorations, electrical cords, […] Racine County Eye Staff

Planning a perfect quinceañera: Experts share tips and trends RACINE, WI — Planning the ultimate quinceañera can be a daunting task for families navigating this important milestone for the first time. Experts recommend starting preparations about a year in advance, focusing first on setting a budget, picking a date and venue, and creating a guest list. The cost of a quinceañera can range widely, […] Amie Schaenzer

HarborFest returns to Racine after 18 years, bringing back music and community spirit RACINE, WI — After an 18-year hiatus, Racine HarborFest is set to make a return to Festival Park June 13 and 14, 2025. Harborfest welcomed residents and visitors from far and wide from 1987 to 2007, and local residents are reviving it: Gary Suokko, former Chief Operating Officer of Piggly Wiggly Stores; Jeff Marsh, founder […] Heather Asiyanbi