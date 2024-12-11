Chance of snow showers, then single digit cold

We may get some snow Wednesday, followed by a big drop in temperature, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Snow showers are possible (50 percent chance) from about 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday and then again between 1 and 7 p.m.

Late this afternoon temperatures will start to plunge. From a high of 29 at about 1 p.m., the NWS says temps will plunge to as low as 4 by Thursday morning.

The cold will continue Thursday with a high of 15 and a low Thursday night of 5, but begin to moderate Friday with a high of 30 expected. Temps should creep into the 40s over the weekend.