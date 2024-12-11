Agenda: Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District board special meeting Dec. 12, 2024

Dec 11th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District board is scheduled to hold a special meeting Thursday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.

Agenda items include:

  • Review Community Survey Results: Possible Referendum
  • Baird Forecast Model

The full agenda is available here.

