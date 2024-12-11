Agenda: Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District board special meeting Dec. 12, 2024

The Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District board is scheduled to hold a special meeting Thursday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.
Agenda items include:
- Review Community Survey Results: Possible Referendum
- Baird Forecast Model
Western Kenosha County's news source
The Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District board is scheduled to hold a special meeting Thursday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.
Agenda items include:
Posted in: Agendas, Riverview School.
Comments are closed.
© 2024 West of the I | Powered by WordPress