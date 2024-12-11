Agenda: Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District board special meeting Dec. 12, 2024

Grind Season Gym: Transforming lives through fitness and community in Racine RACINE, WI — Grind Season Gym is in Racine more than a place to sweat—it’s where lives are transformed, friendships are built, and goals are crushed. Dajerrian Smith founded his fitness business in 2016 and grew it into a beacon of health, resilience, and community where it now has a permanent, physical location. The vision […] Nick Payne and Loren Lamoreaux

National Weather Service predicts dangerous wind chills of almost -20 by early Thursday morning SULLIVAN, WI — Dangerous wind chill values early Thursday morning will make it feel like -20 in Racine County and most of Southeast Wisconsin. The National Weather Service (NWS), has issued a hazardous weather outlook in response. “Arctic air will settle over southern Wisconsin for tonight. The lowest wind chill (numbers) of negative 14 to […] Heather Asiyanbi

Union Grove student commits to delivering rural medicine after May 2026 graduation PLATTEVILLE, WI — Union Grove native Cheyenne Koeppen is a member of UW-Platteville’s inaugural physician assistant program. After she graduates in May 2026, she plans to focus on rural medicine. Koeppen said she was inspired to practice rural medicine because of her experience growing up in a rural community and her parents’ challenges with access […] Christine Bellport

Affordable housing tips for Racine seniors RACINE, WI — Seniors in the Racine area seeking affordable housing should start their search early and join waiting lists promptly to secure a spot. The HOPES Center, a Racine-based nonprofit, provides services for people experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless. Services are offered at its office at 521 Sixth Street, on the streets […] Amie Schaenzer