A word from our sponsors: St. Alphonsus Cookie Walk is Dec. 14

A life of faith and family Joyce Tamm, 78, of Caledonia, died peacefully on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at Ascension All Saints in Racine. Born on December 1, 1945, in Milwaukee to Walter C. and Luella Mattick, Joyce embodied faith, love, and devotion. A loving wife and mother On September 22, 1968, Joyce married Ernst […]
A life shaped by resilience Ella Nuernberg, 97, of Racine, died peacefully at Franciscan Place in Brookfield on Thursday, November 14, 2024. Born November 4, 1927, in Kisielowska, Poland, to Adolf and Erwine Schachtschneider, Ella’s life was defined by her strength and determination. A survivor of war and displacement During World War II, Ella was […]
A life of love and resilience Patrick Cain, 56, of Kenosha, formerly of Racine, died unexpectedly of a heart attack on Thanksgiving morning, November 28, 2024, at Froedtert South, Pleasant Prairie. Early life and career Born in Racine on November 14, 1968, to Russell Cain and Jean Henderson, Patrick graduated from Washington Park High School, […]
A life of service and education Joseph Sens, 82, of Mt. Pleasant, died peacefully at home on December 3, 2024, after a long illness. Joe was born on August 20, 1942, in Edina, Missouri, the son of Lewis and Mildred Sens. Dedicated service and academic achievements After graduating from Edina High School, Joe served in […]
A life of love and nurturing Vita Andersen passed away on December 1, 2024, at the age of 77. Born on April 16, 1947, in Copenhagen, Denmark, Vita’s life was a testament to love, creativity, and warmth. A devoted wife and mother Vita married Erik Andersen, the love of her life, on December 16, 1967, […]