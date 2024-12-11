A word from our sponsors: St. Alphonsus Cookie Walk is Dec. 14

Joyce Tamm, 78, devoted grandma and choir member, dies A life of faith and family Joyce Tamm, 78, of Caledonia, died peacefully on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at Ascension All Saints in Racine. Born on December 1, 1945, in Milwaukee to Walter C. and Luella Mattick, Joyce embodied faith, love, and devotion. A loving wife and mother On September 22, 1968, Joyce married Ernst […] Racine County Eye Staff

Ella Nuernberg, 97, WWII survivor and devoted mother, dies A life shaped by resilience Ella Nuernberg, 97, of Racine, died peacefully at Franciscan Place in Brookfield on Thursday, November 14, 2024. Born November 4, 1927, in Kisielowska, Poland, to Adolf and Erwine Schachtschneider, Ella’s life was defined by her strength and determination. A survivor of war and displacement During World War II, Ella was […] Racine County Eye Staff

Patrick Cain, 56, beloved husband and grandfather, dies A life of love and resilience Patrick Cain, 56, of Kenosha, formerly of Racine, died unexpectedly of a heart attack on Thanksgiving morning, November 28, 2024, at Froedtert South, Pleasant Prairie. Early life and career Born in Racine on November 14, 1968, to Russell Cain and Jean Henderson, Patrick graduated from Washington Park High School, […] Racine County Eye Staff

Joseph Sens, 82, longtime Kenosha educator, dies A life of service and education Joseph Sens, 82, of Mt. Pleasant, died peacefully at home on December 3, 2024, after a long illness. Joe was born on August 20, 1942, in Edina, Missouri, the son of Lewis and Mildred Sens. Dedicated service and academic achievements After graduating from Edina High School, Joe served in […] Racine County Eye Staff