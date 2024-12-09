Agenda: Wheatland Town Board and Planning Commission meetings Dec. 9, 2024

The Wheatland Town Board and Planning Commission are scheduled to meet Monday at Town Hall in New Munster.

The Town Board meeting is first, starting at 6 p.m. Agenda items include:

Consideration for Tree(s) at 7205 314th Ave.

Review Job Descriptions

Lilly Lake Launch Signage.

Transfer Station Signage.

Town of Wheatland Web Site.

The full Town Board agenda is available here.

The Planning Commission meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Agenda items include:

Meyer Material Co. dba Lafarge Aggregates Illinois, Inc., 1300 S. Illinois Route 31, South Elgin, IL 60177 (Lessee), Herbert J. & Lillian A. Robers Revocable Trust, 233 Origen Street, Burlington, WI 53105 (Lessor), Roland and Bonnie Lou Denko, 3710 392nd Avenue, Burlington, WI 53105 (Lessor) & Raymond J. & Gloria M. Tenhagen, 3910 376th Avenue, Burlington, WI 53105 (Lessor), requesting a 2-year renewal of a Conditional Use Permit (originally approved on March 13, 1996) for a gravel pit in the M-3 Mineral Extraction Dist. on the following Tax Parcels: #95-4-219-291-0100 (Robers), #95-4-219-291-0300 (Robers), 95-4-219-291-0400 (Robers), #95-4-219-292-0300 (Robers), #95-4-219-292-0200 (Denko), #95-4-219-293-0100 (Denko), #95-4-219-293-0200 (Denko), #95-4-219-293-0300 (Denko), #95-4-219-293-0400 (Denko) & #95-4-219-294-0100 (Tenhagen). Said parcels are located in the NE, NW, SE, and SW quarters of Section 29, T2N, R19E, Town of Wheatland.

The full agenda is available here.