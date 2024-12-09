A word from our sponsors: Sign up for 2024 Westosha Sports Complex holiday break baseball camp

A Must-Have Video Background Remover tool for Lifestyle Bloggers Preface: Lifestyle blogging relies heavily on storytelling through visuals, and video has emerged as a key medium for engaging with audiences. From fashion advice and DIY projects to travel vlogs and wellness tips, videos provide bloggers with a platform to showcase their expertise and authenticity in captivating ways. However, in a saturated digital landscape, it’s […] Racine County Eye Staff

Belle City Brasswork’s Christmas Concerts The Belle City Brassworks brass jazz band presents “A Christmas Celebration of Music.” In honor of the holiday season, they will perform two Christmas concerts: the first on December 11th at Living Faith Church and the second on December 18th at Holy Communion Lutheran Church. Both concerts will begin at 7 p.m. and are free […] Racine County Eye Staff

Art education at Raymond School with Brooke Adamczyk: Fostering creativity and confidence RAYMOND, WI — Raymond School Art Teacher Brooke Adamczyk believes art and art class are essential for students to unlock their creativity and express themselves. From kindergartners to eighth graders, Adamczyk tailors her lessons to inspire and challenge students at every developmental stage, whether they are learning basic concepts like the value scale or exploring […] Heather Asiyanbi

Racine police ask for help identifying and finding suspect(s) who shot and killed a man on Dec. 7 RACINE, WI — The Racine Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying and finding the person or persons responsible for the weekend homicide of a 41-year-old man. Jeffrey Garrott, of Racine, was shot and killed around 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in the 700 block of Villa Street. According to a press release […] Heather Asiyanbi