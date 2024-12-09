A word from our sponsors: Sign up for 2024 Westosha Sports Complex holiday break baseball camp

Dec 9th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

Note: This is a paid announcement from Westosha Sports Complex — DH

Join us for this year’s holiday baseball camp at Westosha Sports Complex!

Key Focus Points:

  • Hitting drills that will have you knocking it out of the park!
  • Pitching fundamentals to perfect your game on the mound.
  • Proper warm-up routines to stay injury-free and at your best!
  • Fielding skills that will make you an infield and outfield star!
  • End of camp wiffle ball game

Camp Dates: Dec 23rd, 26th, and 27t.

Location: Westosha Sports Complex

Click here now to sign up

