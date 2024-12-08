A word from our sponsors: Dec. 8, 2024 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Fire at Vero Restaurant caused nearly $100,000 in damages, no foul play suspected RACINE, WI — A fire that started in the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 6, on the roof of Vero Restaurant in downtown Racine caused almost $100,000 in damages. According to a press release from Racine Fire Department Lt. Joe Larson, firefighters were called at about 5:12 a.m. to the restaurant at 211 Sixth […] Heather Asiyanbi

A New Solution for Everyday Expenses: Managing Your Money with Ease Managing everyday expenses can be challenging, especially in today’s fast-paced, unpredictable financial landscape. Whether paying for groceries, handling unexpected medical bills, or dealing with sudden car repairs, your budget can easily get off track. Traditional financial tools like credit cards and savings accounts have been useful for many, but they often come with hidden fees […] Racine County Eye Staff

Early Voting kicks off Monday for Dec. 19 Racine County Executive showdown RACINE COUNTY, WI — Early voting for the December 19 special election for Racine County Executive begins Monday, Dec. 9, through Friday, December 13. Racine County Clerk Wendy Christensen and businessman Ralph Malicki were the top two vote-getters in the Nov. 21 primary that also featured Racine County Diversity Officer Melvin Hargrove and Racine County […] Heather Asiyanbi

Here are Racine’s favorite Christmas movies and snacks RACINE, WI — Now that the weather is turning colder and snow is starting to fall, it’s the perfect season to curl up with blankets and snacks to watch Christmas movies. This week, we asked the Racine community what their favorite Christmas movies and go-to snacks are. From classics to modern installments, see the beloved […] Cheyanne Lencioni