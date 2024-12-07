Growing with Bristol 2024 Light Up the Town Parade & Tree Lighting coverage (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

The Growing with Bristol 2024 Light Up the Town Parade & Tree Lighting took place Saturday evening.

The parade made its way through the streets of downtown Bristol ending at Hansen Park, where the tree lighting and related activities took place. The night ended with fireworks.

Here is video sample of a pre-tree-lighting performance by Midwest Dance Center:

Then a little bit later the big moment — the tree lighting:

At the park, free cookies were provided by Mrs. Chris Hawkins. Valley Croft Farm provided hot dogs and hamburgers, for which donations were accepted for the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department K9 unit.

Here are some more photos from the parade and the tree lighting: