Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association 2024 Trees on Parade and Holiday Shopping coverage (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

The Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association 2024 Trees on Parade and Holiday Shopping got underway Friday evening.

The event at St. Johns Community Center continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event features a tree decorating contest, raffles, food concession, visits with Santa and a large selection of craft and vendors booths to shop.

Friday evening school musical groups also contributed to the holiday spirit performing at the door. Here’s video of the Randall School fourth grade choir.

Here are some more photos from the event: