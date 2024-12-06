A word from our sponsors: Society’s Assets is your local connection to Telecommunications Equipment Purchase Program

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Society’s Assets — DH

Have you heard about the program that helps people with disabilities buy specialized equipment they need in order to use basic telephone services? Society’s Assets is your local connection to the Telecommunications Equipment Purchase Program (TEPP). You are eligible if you are a Wisconsin resident, hard of hearing, severely hard of hearing or Deaf, or have a speech or mobility/motion disability. There is no limit for age or income to be eligible. For more information, call Rosary at Society’s Assets, 1-800-378-9128. You can also email info@societysassets.org.

Who is Society’s Assets? We are a Center for Independent Living (CIL) that serves southeastern Wisconsin. That means we are a local, disability consumer-controlled, cross-disability, nonresidential, private nonprofit. As a CIL, we believe in dignity, community integration, civil rights, and equal access for all people with disabilities. Services we provide include these five core services which are free.

Information & Referral Independent Living Skills Training Individual & Systems Advocacy Peer Support Transitions (Assistance with leaving nursing home and other institutions and returning to community-based residences; assisting individuals to avoid institutional placement; and assisting the transition of youth with significant disabilities after completion of secondary education to post-secondary life.

Other services are offered.

Assistive Technology (supported by WisTech)

Home and Vehicle Accessibility Assessments

Benefits Counseling

Home Care (Personal Assistance Services)

Representative Payee Services