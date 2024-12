/WOTI photo

Paddock Lake residents, get those holiday decorations out!

The village of Paddock Lake is having a 2024 Holiday Decorating Contest.

Judging of holiday displays throughout the village will take place Dec. 21. Make sure you have your lights and decorations on that day from 6 to 9 p.m. to be considered.

Winners will receive $50 for first prize, $25 for second prize and $25 for third prize.

Prize money for this contest is donated by westofthei.com.