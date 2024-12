At about 2:55 p.m., Wheatland Vol Fire Department, Town of Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding for a fire in the 6100 block of 396th Avenue in Slades Corners.

Per dispatch: This is a large wood pile on fire next to an unoccupied building containing equipment.

UPDATE 3:03 p.m. — Unit on scene reports about a three foot by three foot fire.