At about 6:37 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a fire in the15500 block of Burlington Road (Highway 142) in Paris.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a large wood pile on fire.

UPDATE 6:39 p.m. — Fire unit that saw scene says fire is about 50 feet from a shop building.

UPDATE 6:59 p.m. — Fire knocked down, Paris command reports to dispatch.