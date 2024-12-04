Warmest high temp in days, then wind, snow showers and temperature plunge; wind advisory issued

The weather is going to be all over the place Wednesday, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

First it should be warmer than it has been in days, with us reaching a high of 36 in the early afternoon. But by 10 p.m., it will be about 15, eventually dropping to 12 overnight.

There will be a “chance of rain and snow showers between 1pm and 3pm, then scattered snow showers after 3pm,” says NWS. No accumulation is forecast.

Also this afternoon, it should get windy, enough so that the NWS has issued a wind advisory from 2 p.m. to midnight. Winds will be from the northwest, with speeds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph. That’s high enough, says the NWS, to make “driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.”

Looking ahead, it should be a but warmer again Saturday through Monday, with high temperatures in the 40s.