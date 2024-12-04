Units responding for investigation in Powers Lake

At about 5:34 p.m., Wheatland Vol Fire Department, Town of Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding for an investigation in the 39900 block of Highway F in Powers Lake.
Per dispatch: A smoking power line being reported.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 5:34 p.m., Wheatland Vol Fire Department, Town of Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding for an investigation in the 39900 block of Highway F in Powers Lake.
Per dispatch: A smoking power line being reported.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2024 West of the I | Powered by WordPress