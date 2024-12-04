Units responding for investigation in Powers Lake

Act 10 overturned: Wisconsin unions score win after Dane County judge strikes down collective bargaining law MADISON, WI — Wisconsin public worker and teachers unions scored a major legal victory Monday when a Dane County judge overturned Act 10. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org The ruling restores collective bargaining rights public unions lost under a 2011 state law that sparked weeks of protests and made the state the center of the national […] Associated Press

‘Remaking Racine’ conversation covers a lot of ground for the Lincoln-King neighborhood and beyond RACINE, WI — Twenty members of the Racine community joined Denise Lockwood and staffers of Racine County Eye Tuesday, Dec. 3, for a conversation about the development and redevelopment plans for the Lincoln-King neighborhood. The event was held at The Inclusive Bean at Belle City Square, home of the former Horlick Malt Company, at the […] Heather Asiyanbi

How to Play Free Slots Sweepstakes and Win Big at Sportzino? Sportzino offers one of the best choices of slots games in the casino industry, making it an appealing venue. If you want to begin playing, our guide provides straightforward steps to playing the best free slots sweepstakes at Sportzino. Our Steps to Begin Our list provides a simple guide to quickly getting started with Sportzino. […] Racine County Eye Staff

David Smith, 75, veteran and beloved family man, dies David Smith David Smith, age 75, died peacefully at Hospice Alliance – Hospice House on November 26, 2024. A devoted family man and U.S. veteran, David’s life was defined by love, service, and a deep appreciation for nature. A life of service and dedication Born on November 21, 1949, in Sturtevant, David was the son […] Racine County Eye Staff