Units responding for investigation in Powers Lake

Dec 4th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

At about 5:34 p.m., Wheatland Vol Fire Department, Town of Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding for an investigation in the 39900 block of Highway F in Powers Lake.

Per dispatch: A smoking power line being reported.

