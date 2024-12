Racine’s holiday basketball showcase revive after 15-year absence RACINE, WI — The long-anticipated revival of holiday high school basketball in Racine took center stage on November 30, 2024, with the Holiday Basketball Showcase hosted at Racine Case High School. Spearheaded by Marcus West and his organization, I AM LEGEND ATHLETICS (IALA), the event marked the return of top-tier basketball to the community after […] Nick Payne

$46M ARPA investment aims to transform Lincoln-King, but tensions over gentrification and displacement loom RACINE, WI — The City of Racine has committed to a $46 million investment using ARPA funds in its most underserved neighborhood: the Lincoln-King area. Through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), this infusion of funds has the potential to overhaul the area’s healthcare, housing, and infrastructure. While the funding presents a long-awaited opportunity to […] Heather Asiyanbi

JoAnn Bonini, 86, devoted Racine aunt and mentor, dies A life of faith and devotion JoAnn Bonini, 86, of Racine, died peacefully at home on November 19, 2024. Born October 16, 1938, in Racine to Richard M. Bonini Sr. and Josephine Bonini, JoAnn’s life was deeply grounded in her Catholic faith. A career of service and passion for family JoAnn graduated from St. Catherine’s […] Racine County Eye Staff

Michael Braun, 66, Racine chef and sports enthusiast, dies A life of culinary passion and community Michael Braun, 66, known fondly as “Mike,” died unexpectedly on November 26, 2024. Born April 26, 1958, in Racine, Wisconsin, to Josephine Malanche Mulder and Donald Braun, Mike’s life was defined by his entrepreneurial spirit, sportsmanship, and unwavering devotion to family. A career built on hard work At […] Racine County Eye Staff