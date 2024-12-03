A word from our sponsors: St. Alphonsus Cookie Walk is Dec. 14

Eco-friendly holiday decor ideas to brighten your home RACINE, WI — Eco-friendly holiday decor options can look charming in your home and also have little to no long-term impact on the environment. The decorations can also be easy to make. Many eco-friendly options are available to buy from local retailers, too. Here are a couple of easy and fun options for DIY projects: […] Amie Schaenzer

Linda Thomas, 81, Racine baker and dollmaker, dies A life of creativity and giving Linda Thomas was born to John and Dorothy Grant on July 8, 1943, in Racine, WI. A creative spirit, Linda brought warmth and kindness to all who knew her. She married James Thomas on January 20, 1962, and together, they built a life filled with love and shared accomplishments […] Racine County Eye Staff

John Waltenberger, 81, beloved Racine teacher and coach, dies A life dedicated to teaching and family John Waltenberger, born on March 13, 1943, in Madison, WI, considered his Friday the 13th birthdate a lucky charm. Raised in Racine, he graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1961 and earned a Master’s Degree in Education after completing his undergraduate studies at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. […] Racine County Eye Staff

William Roushia, 60, Racine family man and nature lover, dies A life of love and dedication William Roushia was born on November 2, 1964, in Chicago, IL, to Wayne and Judith Roushia. Known for his infectious smile and kind spirit, William devoted his life to family and hard work. As a supervisor at In Sink Erator in the manufacturing industry, William was known for his […] Racine County Eye Staff