Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting Dec. 2, 2024

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.
Agenda items include:
- Approval of purchase of service funding requests from The Sharing Center in the amount of $20,000.
- Approval of purchase of services funding request from the Westosha Senior Center in teh amount of $7,500.
- Denial of purchase of services funding request from the Twin Lakes Senior Center in the amount of $4,000.
- Rezoning request from Highway Business District to Wholesale Trade and Warehousing District for Trailer Logistics Company, 9730 Antioch Road.
- Conditional use permit for Trailer Logistics Company, 9730 Antioch Road, for a semi-trailer rental company.
- Discussion on donating Squad 5852 to The Racine Fire Bells.
- 5-year service plan for cardiac monitors with Zoll Medical Corporation in teh amount of $6,803.08.
- 2025 Kenosha County Law Enforcement contract.
- Administrator’s office 2024 year in review.
- Closed sessions for: IAFF Fire and Rescue Union Contract; discussion of a potential land exchange of 70-4-120-344-0562 for 70-4-120-344-0581 on Rock Lake Road; conferring with legal counsel for the governmental body who is rendering oral or written advice concerning strategy to be adopted by the body with respect to litigation in which it is or may be involved), specifically concerning code enforcement proceedings involving property at: Frank A and Shannon A Schubat, 70-4-120-054-0351, 7014 284th Ave, Salem; Carleton E And Deborah J Habendott Revocable Trust, 70-4-120-204-0150, 28307 98th St., Salem; Kevin B Cook, 70-4-120-123-0515, 22605 83rd St., Salem and Adam Miller, 70-4-120-263-0260, 11510 Antioch Rd, Trevor.