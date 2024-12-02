A word from our sponsors: Pollinators, their habitats, and alternative lawns survey opportunity

Winter comfort foods to warm your soul RACINE, WI – As the temperatures turn frigid, and many opt to stay warm and cozy in the comfort of their homes, comfort food is key. Comfort food, according to Merriam-Webster, is “food prepared in a traditional style having a usually nostalgic or sentimental appeal.” The tasty treats also tend to have a high-caloric value. […] Amie Schaenzer

5 things to do in Racine this week: Dec. 2-8 RACINE COUNTY — Racine County has plenty of events this week, Dec. 2-8. Top things to do in Racine include art workshops, bake sales, holiday markets, and a dinner show. From crafting to shopping and live entertainment, there are activities for all ages. Week of Dec. 2-8 Do you have an event you would like […] Liliana Fannin

Elegance Unveiled 2025: Wedding and Quinceañera Expo Elegance Unveiled: Wisconsin’s Ultimate Wedding & Quinceañera Expo is the premier event for southeastern Wisconsin brides, quinceañeras, and event planners. On January 12, 2025, this one-of-a-kind expo brings together top vendors specializing in weddings and quinceañeras, showcasing the latest trends in fashion, décor, catering, and more. Attendees will enjoy expert-led breakout sessions like “Flawless Fashion,” “Cultural […] Denise Lockwood

Beyond the dance floor: Creating a celebration that’s uniquely you RACINE, WI—Wedding and quinceañera celebrations in Southeast Wisconsin are getting a major makeover. Instead of just dinner and dancing, families are adding personal touches that showcase personalities, passions, and cultural traditions. Creative celebrations Love coffee? How about a late-night espresso bar with your favorite local roaster? Crazy about books? Picture a cozy reading corner with […] Jen Adamski