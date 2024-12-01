Growing with Bristol 2024 Light Parade and Tree Lighting Dec. 7

Growing with Bristol’s fourth annual Light Parade and Tree Lighting will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7.

The parade starts at 4:30 p.m. The parade route is:

81st Street, turning right onto 198th

198th Avenue left to 80th Street

80th Street left to 199th Ave

199th Ave left to 83rd Street

83rd Street right to 198th

198th right to Hansen Park

The tree lighting will follow the parade at Hansen Park. The night will end with fireworks.

Children can bring their letter to Santa to put in the magic mailbox. Make sure to include a return address. Free hot cocoa, cookies and s’mores while supplies last.