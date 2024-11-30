A word from our sponsors: Nov. 30, 2024 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Beyond the dance floor: Creating a celebration that’s uniquely you RACINE, WI—Wedding and quinceañera celebrations in Southeast Wisconsin are getting a major makeover. Instead of just dinner and dancing, families are adding personal touches that showcase personalities, passions, and cultural traditions. Creative celebrations Love coffee? How about a late-night espresso bar with your favorite local roaster? Crazy about books? Picture a cozy reading corner with […] Jen Adamski

PIN-UP.TECH AI & ML Ultimate Anti-Fraud Solutions Shaping the Market iGaming is striving, but it’s also constantly changing. Businesses should adapt to those changes, and anti-fraud solutions are usually their top priority. On the one hand, there’s no need to check transactions manually anymore, but on the other hand, software specialists make a lot of effort to create top, ultimately effective solutions. Volodymyr Todudor from […] Racine County Eye Staff

How can community organizers use live streaming to connect with people in the colder months? The colder months are upon us, and a lot of people are eschewing evenings out in the community in favor of cups of warm cocoa by the fire at home. Honestly, who can blame them? It does pose a problem if you want to organize community events, though. Thanks to the rise of online platforms, […] Racine County Eye Staff

Burlington man facing 3 criminal charges after fire at historic mansion amid months-long dispute BURLINGTON, WI — A 65-year-old Burlington man was arrested after a fire severely damaged the historic Meinhardt Mansion on Kane Street early on Nov. 22. The fire follows months of disputes between Staton, the city of Burlington, and the surrounding community regarding the property, according to a story from FOX 6 News. Robert A. Staton […] Heather Asiyanbi