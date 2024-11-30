2024 Paddock Lake Lighted Holiday Parade is Dec. 14

Paddock Lake’s 11th annual Lighted Holiday Parade will be on Dec. 14, starting at 4 p.m.

The parade will start at McAlonan Park and arrive at Village Hall. The parade will feature decorated floats and Santa.

The parade route will follow the same route as the bike parade, approximately north from the park on 248th Avenue, east on 61st Street and then south on 236th Avenue to Village Hall.

Entries of all sizes, shapes, forms and categories are welcomed. Lineup for parade participants starts at 3:30 p.m. at McAlonan Park. Registration is not needed. Golf carts are encouraged.

Afterwards, residents will be treated to cookies and milk. For the children, Santa will pose for pictures at Village Hall; bring your own camera.

Any resident interested in participating or volunteering their talents and time may contact the village at 262-843-2713.