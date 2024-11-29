Units responding for fire in Bristol

At about 3 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a fire in the 19500 block of Highway C in Bristol.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a field fire

UPDATE about 4:06 p.m. — Bristol activates box alarm. Departments responding include Town of Randall Fire Department, Paris Fire and Rescue, Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Kenosha Fire Department and others with engines, tenders and brush rigs.

UPDATE about 4:14 p.m. – – Bristol upgrades box alarm to second level. Additional response requested from Twin Lakes Fire Department, Somers Fire and Rescue, Kansasville Fire and Reacue, Union Grove Fire Department and others.

UPDATE 4:31 p.m. — Bristol upgrades box alarm to the third level. Response from additional regional fire departments requested.

UPDATE 4:48 p.m. — Bristol upgrades box alarm to the fourth level. Additional response from regional departments requested.