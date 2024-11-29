A word from our sponsors: Sign up for 2024 Westosha Sports Complex holiday break baseball camp

How can community organizers use live streaming to connect with people in the colder months? The colder months are upon us, and a lot of people are eschewing evenings out in the community in favor of cups of warm cocoa by the fire at home. Honestly, who can blame them? It does pose a problem if you want to organize community events, though. Thanks to the rise of online platforms, […] Racine County Eye Staff

Burlington man facing 3 criminal charges after fire at historic mansion amid months-long dispute BURLINGTON, WI — A 65-year-old Burlington man was arrested after a fire severely damaged the historic Meinhardt Mansion on Kane Street early on Nov. 22. The fire follows months of disputes between Staton, the city of Burlington, and the surrounding community regarding the property, according to a story from FOX 6 News. Robert A. Staton […] Heather Asiyanbi

Winter parking: 5 crucial rules to follow to avoid fines and stay safe RACINE, WI — As winter approaches, Racine officials are reminding residents and businesses of seasonal regulations for greater safety and accessibility during the colder months. Winter parking regulations Starting Sunday, December 1, the city’s winter parking rules will be in effect through April 1, with exceptions on December 25 and January 1. From 2 a.m. […] Heather Asiyanbi

Housing costs: A look at how tariffs, deportations and more of Trump’s proposals could affect the real estate market MADISON, WI — Americans hand over a huge chunk of their paycheck for a roof over their heads. Policymakers are looking out for indications of what President-elect Donald Trump plans to do to ease housing costs next year after an election where voters were laser-focused on the economy. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner […] Casey Quinlan / Wisconsin Examiner