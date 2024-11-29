A word from our sponsors: Sign up for 2024 Westosha Sports Complex holiday break baseball camp

Note: This is a paid announcement from Westosha Sports Complex — DH
Join us for this year’s holiday baseball camp at Westosha Sports Complex!
Key Focus Points:
- Hitting drills that will have you knocking it out of the park!
- Pitching fundamentals to perfect your game on the mound.
- Proper warm-up routines to stay injury-free and at your best!
- Fielding skills that will make you an infield and outfield star!
- End of camp wiffle ball game
Camp Dates: Dec 23rd, 26th, and 27t.
Location: Westosha Sports Complex