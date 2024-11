Racine Common Council to consider putting $1.5M referendum on spring ballot RACINE — As Racine faces surging emergency call volumes and dwindling ambulance availability, city leaders are turning to voters for a $1.5 million referendum to restore the Racine Fired Department’s paramedic staffing and improve response times. The Racine Common Council will meet on December 3 to discuss placing a fire department referendum on the April […] Denise Lockwood

Giving Tuesday 2024 Guide Racine County Eye proudly highlights the importance of Giving Tuesday 2024 in this year’s nonprofit guide. On Dec. 3, 2024, local nonprofits across Racine County are rallying for community support to make a lasting impact. Discover how to join this global generosity movement and support local causes this holiday season. What is Giving Tuesday? With […] Denise Lockwood

Trump won about 2.5M more votes this year than he did in 2020. This is where he did it WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s a daunting reality for Democrats: Republican Donald Trump’s support has grown broadly since he last sought the presidency. In his defeat of Democrat Kamala Harris, Trump won a bigger percentage of the vote in each one of the 50 states, and Washington, D.C., than he did four years ago. He won more actual votes than in […] Associated Press

RAM’s Westum Museum hosts the 58th annual Watercolor Wisconsin Exhibition beginning Dec. 11 RACINE, WI — For the 58th time, Watercolor Wisconsin is set to return to the Racine Art Museum’s (RAM) Wustum Museum of Fine Arts. The show features 80 works by 69 different artists from across the state from Dec. 11 – Apr. 19, including some from Racine. The goal of this annual exhibition is to […] Liliana Fannin