A word from our sponsors: Sign up for 12-Week 9-Hole Individual Golf League at Westosha Sports Complex

Note: This is a paid announcement from Westosha Sports Complex — DH

Sign up is underway for 12-Week 9-Hole Individual Golf League at Westosha Sports Complex.

The league starts the week of 01/27/25.

Non-Members: $280 Click here or call us at 262-885-6110

Members $140 (must have an active membership that expires April 1st or later )

MUST call us at 262-885-6110 to sign up.

First come first served gets choice of 5:00 or 7:00 tee time Monday thru Friday(Ask us about weekend times)

1-2 players per time slot are allotted 1 hour complete their round. 3-4 players per time slot are allotted 2 hours to complete their round

Stableford Scoring. Cash prizes based on number of participants, optional weekly skins game

Click here for more information.