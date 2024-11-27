A word from our sponsors: Paris seeking bids for lease of town-owned property

A life of adventure and love Matthew Bouwens, 49, of Racine, died at his home on November 17, 2024. Born on October 22, 1975, Matt’s life was defined by his adventurous spirit, deep love for his family, and passion for the great outdoors. Education and career A Washington Park High School graduate, Matt went on […]
A life of love and discovery Angela Brinton, 83, died on November 16, 2024, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. Born in Yonkers, New York, on October 26, 1941, Angela built a life filled with passion, creativity, and dedication to her family and community. Marriage and career Angela married Orville Deibler Jr. in 1961 and […]
A life driven by passion Jeremy Haupt, 47, of Racine, died on November 19, 2024, at Froedtert Hospital following a workplace incident. Born in Kenosha on December 4, 1976, Jeremy was a devoted father, loving partner, and dedicated car enthusiast. Education and career Jeremy pursued his love for automobiles, studying auto mechanics after high school. […]
A life rooted in community and family William Neuhaus, 86, of Paris Township, died at home on November 23, 2024. Born in Kenosha on June 7, 1938, to William F. and Dora Neuhaus, “Bill’s” life was a testament to hard work, dedication, and love for his family and community. Education and career achievements Bill graduated […]
Remembering Tykia’s vibrant energy Tykia Terrell Norris, affectionately known as “TT Rell,” was born on May 11, 1980, in Racine, WI, to Terry Norris and Anthony McIntosh. She died on November 12, 2024, leaving a legacy of strength, independence, and unselfish love. A strong foundation of faith Tykia accepted Christ at an early age and […]