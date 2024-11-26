Wheatland votes to extend agreement allowing ATVs on Highway O

ATVs may be able to use Highway O as a crossing for Highway 50 for at least a year longer.

The Wheatland Town Board recently approved an extension of a memorandum of understanding allowing that use until Dec. 31, 2025.

The extension, proposed by the county, was unanimously approved by the Wheatland Town Board Nov. 11.

Though several Western Kenosha County municipalities have passed ordinances allowing ATVs on municipal roads, ATV use on county, state and federal highways is still prohibited in most cases.

In January, Wheatland and the county approved a memorandum of understanding allowing ATV use on Highway O to facilitate crossing Highway 50 there. There is a four-way traffic signal at the Highway O/Highway 50 intersection.

The original MOU was valid until Dec. 23, 2024 “at which time both parties shall review the terms of this agreement and determine whether to renew or discontinue this agreement.”

The extensions says since it is uncertain whether the parties will be able to complete the review by Dec. 31, the parties agree to an extension through 2025.

Wheatland board members had little comment on the extension. Chairman Brett Butler said he has not received any complaints about the arrangement. Some board members did say they have not seen many or any crossings of ATVs at Highway O this year since the agreement has been in effect.

“I’m yet to see anyone cross there,” Butler said.