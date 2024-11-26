A word from our sponsors: Hospice Alliance to offer “Holiday Memories” event to children and teenagers who have experienced loss on Dec. 12

Angela Brinton, 83, remembered for passion of antiques and family A life of love and discovery Angela Brinton, 83, died on November 16, 2024, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. Born in Yonkers, New York, on October 26, 1941, Angela built a life filled with passion, creativity, and dedication to her family and community. Marriage and career Angela married Orville Deibler Jr. in 1961 and […] Racine County Eye Staff

Jeremy Haupt, 47, remembered for passion for cars and family A life driven by passion Jeremy Haupt, 47, of Racine, died on November 19, 2024, at Froedtert Hospital following a workplace incident. Born in Kenosha on December 4, 1976, Jeremy was a devoted father, loving partner, and dedicated car enthusiast. Education and career Jeremy pursued his love for automobiles, studying auto mechanics after high school. […] Racine County Eye Staff

William Neuhaus, 86, remembered for dedication to family and community A life rooted in community and family William Neuhaus, 86, of Paris Township, died at home on November 23, 2024. Born in Kenosha on June 7, 1938, to William F. and Dora Neuhaus, “Bill’s” life was a testament to hard work, dedication, and love for his family and community. Education and career achievements Bill graduated […] Racine County Eye Staff

Tykia Terrell Norris dies at 44: celebrating a vibrant life Remembering Tykia’s vibrant energy Tykia Terrell Norris, affectionately known as “TT Rell,” was born on May 11, 1980, in Racine, WI, to Terry Norris and Anthony McIntosh. She died on November 12, 2024, leaving a legacy of strength, independence, and unselfish love. A strong foundation of faith Tykia accepted Christ at an early age and […] Racine County Eye Staff