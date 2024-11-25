Units responding for crash in Bristol

‘Remaking Racine’ conversation on Dec. 3 at Inclusive Bean to explore the bold plans for revitalizing the Lincoln-King neighborhood RACINE, WI — The community is invited to a conversation about “Remaking Racine,” a series that highlights the changes happening in the Lincoln-King neighborhood. The series explores the diverse projects underway and the collaborative efforts between community organizations, local government, and residents to create a lasting and positive change. Changes in the Lincoln-King neighborhood include […] Heather Asiyanbi and Denise Lockwood

Redlining: Heart disease more common in past redlined areas linked to limited access to healthy foods DALLAS, TX — Heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity were more common and linked to reduced access to healthy foods among people who live in neighborhoods previously subjected to redlining, according to a preliminary study presented at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2024. The meeting was Nov. 16-18, 2024, in Chicago, […] Dan Truttschel, Milwaukee American Heart Association

Fact-checking claims made by some of Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks plus the facts RACINE, WI — As President-elect Donald Trump stocks his Cabinet with some of his most loyal followers, Wisconsin Watch already checked some of their surprising and dubious claims. Fact-checking the claims Here’s a look at a few of them: This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org No, 40% of children in the U.S. are not taking […] Tom Kertscher

Beth Conner, 71, Racine educator and collector, dies Beth Conner Beth Lynn Conner, 71, a retired Racine Unified School District employee, devoted friend, and passionate collector, died Nov. 18, 2024, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Early life and family Born on March 31, 1953, in Racine, Wisconsin, Beth was the daughter of Elmer Sr. and Barbara (née Gleason) Jacobsen. She grew up in Racine, where […] Racine County Eye Staff