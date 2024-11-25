Units responding for crash in Bristol

At about 2:51 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 17400 block of 93rd Street (Wilmot Road/Highway C) in Bristol.
Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved.
