Units responding for crash in Bristol

Nov 25th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

At about 2:51 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 17400 block of 93rd Street (Wilmot Road/Highway C) in Bristol.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved.

