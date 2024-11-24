Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting Nov. 25, 2024

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. at Village Hall, starting at 7 p.m.
Agenda items include:
- Discuss and consider for approval the hiring the list of candidates provided by Chief Niederer to join the Fire Department as Paid-On-Call and Paid-On- Premises Staff
- Discuss and consider for approval setting up a Go Fund Me Page for horses that were removed from their owner’s residence by the Sheriff’s Department. A motion was made by Trustee Leker and seconded by Trustee Kordecki to table the approval of the Go Fund Me page to allow Administrator Kerkman to contact the Village Attorney to inquire as to the options for a Go Fund Me and how it should be worded and putting a Lien on the property to recoup Village funds for the care of the horses. The motion was carried unanimous