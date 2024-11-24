Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting Nov. 25, 2024

3 Takes on when to decorate for Christmas This week, we asked Racine County about all homeowners’ annual debate: when do you decorate for Christmas? These days, most stores bring out Christmas decor in September or October, slowly creeping through the shelves as Fall sets in. This conundrum has caused discussion and discourse among neighbors and family members. Does the turkey get his […] Cheyanne Lencioni

Racine’s last team stands tall: St. Catherine Angels wins WIAA D4 state football title MADISON, WI – On a brisk and rainy evening at Camp Randall Stadium, Racine St. Catherine’s Angels etched their name into Wisconsin high school football history winning the 2024 WIAA D4 state football championship game against Baldwin-Woodville with a 26-22 victory. St. Catherine’s was Racine’s last-standing high school football team still in the running . […] Nick Payne

Treasured Kiwanis Holiday Lights find new home at Jellystone for 2024 and beyond CALEDONIA, WI — The Kiwanis Holiday Lights – a long-time, treasured holiday tradition – have a new home for the 2024 holiday season and beyond. The elaborate light display had long been a fixture at the Racine Zoo since 1987, can now be seen at the Jellystone Park Camp-Resort for its annual Christmas Carnival of […] Julie Rossman