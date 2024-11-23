Local students awarded scholarships at UW-Whitewater for 2024-25

A total of 1,465 students at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater were recipients of scholarships for the 2024-25 academic year.

The following local students are among the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater scholarship recipients receiving financial awards for the 2024-25 academic year:

Kamryn Blaim, Bristol, who is studying General Business, won the General Merit Scholarship.

Jake Briggs, Bristol, who is studying Accounting, won Chancellor Scholars.

Aleah Daniels, Salem, who is studying Communication Sciences and Disorders, won Chancellor Scholars.

Kaitie Davis, Salem, who is studying Physics, won Sahyun Scholarship for Physics Diversity.

Anthony Grifo, Twin Lakes,, who is studying Biology, won UWW Foundation Freshman Academic Scholarship.

Walker Hansen, Twin Lakes, who is studying Finance, won College of Business and Economics Admissions Scholarship.

Logan Johnson, Silver Lake, who is studying General Business, won College of Business and Economics Admissions Scholarship.

Logan Jozefiak, Bristol, who is studying Occupational Safety, won College of Business and Economics Admissions Scholarship.

Brooke Lindom, Bristol, who is studying Integrated Science-Business, won Helma Newman Scholarship.

Julia Luellen, Salem, who is studying Accounting, won Warhawk Accounting Advancement Scholarship.

Makayla Millhouse, Salem, who is studying Mathematics, won Chancellor Scholars.

Lillian Schoen, Bristol, who is studying Geography, won Chancellor Scholars.

Carson Schultz, Salem, who is studying General Business, won College of Business and Economics Admissions Scholarship.

Joseph Shaffer, Bristol, who is studying Journalism, won College of Business and Economics Admissions Scholarship.

Monica Teumer, Trevor, who is studying Business, won Chancellor Scholars.

Kara Winch, Twin Lakes, who is studying Marketing, won Dr. Carol A. Cartwright Women in Leadership, Wendy Voigt Memorial Scholarship.

“On behalf of the UW-Whitewater Foundation Board of Directors, I extend heartfelt congratulations to this year’s scholarship recipients,” said Katie Kuznacic, president of the UW-Whitewater Foundation. “Since 1962, thousands of individuals, families, friends, and organizations have generously contributed to make these financial awards possible. Their unwavering support plays a vital role in the success of our students and the lasting impact UW-Whitewater alumni have on the economy. Each year, the significance of their contributions is felt through the life-changing scholarships awarded. We are grateful to all of our donors for their continued commitment to UW-Whitewater students.”

The UW-Whitewater Foundation awarded more than $2.5 million in scholarships to students this academic year. More information can be found at uww.edu/scholarships.