Salem School District Earns Spectrum Awards for Excellence in School Communications

From Salem Schol District:

Nicole Pahl, Director of Communications for the Salem School District, was recognized for her exceptional work at the Wisconsin School Public Relations Association (WSPRA) conference held last week in Wisconsin Dells. Pahl received two prestigious Spectrum Awards of Excellence, including the Best in Category awards for both Newsletter/Magazine/Newspaper and Marketing/Advertising Material.

The Spectrum Awards, presented annually by WSPRA, recognize high-quality school communication and engagement efforts by or on behalf of Wisconsin school districts. The awards were judged this year by members of other school public relations associations in 20 different states, from New York to California. Pahl’s awards highlight her skill in creating engaging, informative, and visually appealing materials that connect the Salem School District with its families, staff, and community.

“These awards are a testament to Nicole’s dedication and creativity in telling Salem’s story,” said Dr. Vicki King, Superintendent of the Salem School District. “Her work helps showcase the incredible things happening in our school and strengthens the connection between the district and our community.”

Pahl expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, “I am honored to be recognized by WSPRA. This work is deeply meaningful to me because it allows me to shine a light on the amazing things happening in our school every day. I’m grateful to work in a district that values communication and provides the opportunity to share our story.”