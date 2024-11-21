Wind advisory issued; 1-3 inches of snow still expected

To go along with the 1 to 3 inches of expected snow and a winter weather advisory, the National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be in effect from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday.

Expect winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45mph during that period.

Our area’s snow forecast has not changed much, with 1 to 3 inches expected mostly between 6 a.m. and noon, rain after that. High temperature of 40.

Temperatures in coming days should slowly warm with us getting close to 50 by Sunday.