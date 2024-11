How to prep your car for a Wisconsin winter RACINE, WI – With the first snowfall of the season upon us, it’s time to ensure your vehicle is ready to go when Wisconsin winter snow hits the roads. Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials say vehicle owners should keep these tips in mind to make sure they are best prepared for extreme cold temperatures and […] Amie Schaenzer

Exhibit at Elegance Unveiled: Wisconsin Wedding & Quinceañera Expo 2025 Why Exhibit at Elegance Unveiled? 💍 Reach Your Ideal Audience: Connect directly with couples, quinceañera families, and event planners actively searching for trusted vendors to make their celebrations unforgettable. 📈 Grow Your Business: As a first-time event, Elegance Unveiled offers an exciting opportunity to establish your brand and build long-term relationships in a supportive, high-traffic […] Denise Lockwood

Omair Ahmed makes historic gift to UW-Parkside athletics with largest-ever donation KENOSHA, WI — Omair Ahmed, Chief Operating Officer of Nexus Pharmaceuticals, has made a historic donation to the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Athletics program. Announced by Director of Athletics Adam Schemm, this contribution is the largest in the program’s history and is set to significantly enhance the student-athlete experience across all sports. “I am blown away […] Heather Asiyanbi

Roberta Fenkl, 76, cherished mother and grandmother, dies Early life and education Roberta Fenkl (née Tilidetzke) was born on Jan. 29, 1948, in Racine, Wisconsin, to Robert and Alice Tilidetzke. A 1966 graduate of Horlick High School, Roberta began her life’s journey filled with kindness and love for those around her. A devoted wife and mother In August 1970, Roberta married Dieter Fenkl, […] Racine County Eye Staff