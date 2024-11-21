A word from our sponsors: Help The Sharing Center help others

Nov 21st, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

Last year, The Sharing Center provided 5,000 people with food, housing and employment assistance.

Services provided by The Sharing Center include:

  • Holiday meals
  • Christmas gifts
  • Winter coats
  • Food pantry
  • Children’s services
  • Housing assistance
  • Senior Services
  • Veterans services
  • Employment assistance

Your help is need to continue this work. Here’s an idea of how your donation can be put to work.

  • $25 provides 4 families with diapers
  • $50 purchases holiday meals for 22 families
  • $100 can keep the lights on and house warm

You can learn more about The Sharing Center and its mission here. You can make a one-time or ongoing donation here.

In addition to its regular weekday hours, The Sharing Center will be open Saturdays Nov. 23 and Dec. 21.

