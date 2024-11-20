Snow showers possible Wednesday; first real snow of season Thursday; winter weather advisory issued

We could see some show showers Wednesday with the first expected accumulating snow of the season coming Thursday, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Thursday’s snow could be between 1 to 3 inches. A winter weather advisory has been issued for 6 a.m. to noon Thursday.

Wednesday’s semi snow is most likely to come between 5 and 9 p.m. There’s a 50 percent chance of that happening.

Thursday is more certain, says NWS. Snow/rain is expected between 6 a.m. and noon, at 100 percent chance.

That came out of nowhere. It’s hardly even been cold!

But get used to it. Looking ahead temps are not expected to get out of the 40s through Tuesday, with lows in the 30s.