Agenda: Randall Consolidated School District board meeting Nov. 20, 2024

The Randall Consolidated School District board is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday in the main office conference room.
Agenda items include:
- District Mathematics Update
- Student Survey Data (Dean(s) of Students)
- School Resource Officer
- Referendum Possible Additions
- Compensation Model Update
- Approve 2025-26 Resolution to Start School prior to Sept. 1, 2025 as presented under Wis. Stat. 118.045 and Wis Admin. Code PI27.03(3).
- Approve of Budget Calendar (2025-2026)
- 2024-2025 Safety Plan
- Closed session for considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercised authority.