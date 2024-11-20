Agenda: Randall Consolidated School District board meeting Nov. 20, 2024

Nov 20th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The Randall Consolidated School District board is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday in the main office conference room.

Agenda items include:

  • District Mathematics Update
  • Student Survey Data (Dean(s) of Students)
  • School Resource Officer
  • Referendum Possible Additions
  • Compensation Model Update
  • Approve 2025-26 Resolution to Start School prior to Sept. 1, 2025 as presented under Wis. Stat. 118.045 and Wis Admin. Code PI27.03(3).
  • Approve of Budget Calendar (2025-2026)
  • 2024-2025 Safety Plan
  • Closed session for considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercised authority.

The full agenda is available here.

