A word from our sponsors: Paris seeking bids for lease of town-owned property

RACINE, WI — Racine County voters picked Republican candidates in all major contested races on Nov. 5 except for the District 66 state assembly race, which pitted incumbent Democrat Greta Neubauer, born and raised in Racine, against GOP challenger David DeGroot, the village president of Mount Pleasant. Neubauer won her fourth term, beating DeGroot with […]
If you’re in Racine and looking for rehab options that offer genuine support and results, you don’t have to go far. Some of the best rehab centers are in Wisconsin, with cities close to Racine offering a wide range of programs tailored to individual needs. With each city’s unique focus, your ideal rehab experience is […]
A life filled with music and love Tammy (nee Abston) Fewless was born on February 12, 1966, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to Ray and Virginia Abston. A graduate of Bradford High School, she cultivated a lifelong passion for music, especially rock ‘n roll oldies, which she loved singing at karaoke nights. Marriage and family On August […]
A life devoted to family and community Lenora J. Baldukas, daughter of Peter and Caroline Penzkowski, was born on May 8, 1930, in Chicago, Illinois. Her life was marked by dedication to family, community, and faith. A loving wife and mother Lenora married Chris N. Baldukas on October 4, 1952, a union filled with love […]
A life of faith and family Born on September 25, 1940, in Wheeler, Alabama, Rhodell Hill was the fourth of twelve children born to Annie B. Gilchrist. Raised in Courtland, Alabama, Rhodell graduated from Courtland Colored High School and accepted Christ early, joining the First Baptist Church in Courtland. A devoted wife and mother In […]