A word from our sponsors: Paris seeking bids for lease of town-owned property

By the numbers: With one exception, Racine County voted red in 2024 races RACINE, WI — Racine County voters picked Republican candidates in all major contested races on Nov. 5 except for the District 66 state assembly race, which pitted incumbent Democrat Greta Neubauer, born and raised in Racine, against GOP challenger David DeGroot, the village president of Mount Pleasant. Neubauer won her fourth term, beating DeGroot with […] Amie Schaenzer

Tammy Fewless, devoted wife and grandmother, dies at 58 A life filled with music and love Tammy (nee Abston) Fewless was born on February 12, 1966, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to Ray and Virginia Abston. A graduate of Bradford High School, she cultivated a lifelong passion for music, especially rock ‘n roll oldies, which she loved singing at karaoke nights. Marriage and family On August […] Racine County Eye Staff

Lenora Baldukas, a beloved Racine volunteer, dies at 94 A life devoted to family and community Lenora J. Baldukas, daughter of Peter and Caroline Penzkowski, was born on May 8, 1930, in Chicago, Illinois. Her life was marked by dedication to family, community, and faith. A loving wife and mother Lenora married Chris N. Baldukas on October 4, 1952, a union filled with love […] Racine County Eye Staff