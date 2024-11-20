A word from our sponsors: Hospice Alliance to offer “Holiday Memories” event to children and teenagers who have experienced loss on Dec. 12

Snapshots on Safety: keeping warm without the worry As winter tightens its grip on Racine County, the comforting glow of a fireplace or the warmth of a portable heater becomes an inviting sight. But before you cozy up, it’s important to make sure your home is as safe as it is warm. Here are some tips on how to stay toasty this season […] Henry Perez

Business Growth Lessons to be learned from the burgeoning iGaming Industry The iGaming industry is one of the world’s most successful and fastest-growing industries. It is something I have been keeping a close eye on over the past decade or so because I am interested in how, in just thirty years, it has come from virtually nothing to the point where it generates billions of dollars […] Racine County Eye Staff

Top fastest payout Online Casinos of 2024 Casinos are constantly competing to make their games appealing to new players. Recently, they started using a brand new way to draw in a crowd: casino instant withdrawal. A new crop of gambling establishments is offering online casino fast payout to players. Here are some of the fastest payout online casino establishments we tested and […] Racine County Eye Staff

How to stay active during the Holiday Season The holiday season is a wonderful time to connect with family and friends, but it can also disrupt regular routines, including your fitness regimen. Amid holiday parties, travel, and the lure of festive treats, staying physically active may be challenging. However, maintaining an active lifestyle during the holidays is not only possible but also essential […] Racine County Eye Staff