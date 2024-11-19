Units responding for crash in Trevor

Dazzling holiday light displays to brighten Racine area this season RACINE, WI – All will soon be merry and bright in and around Racine as holiday light displays will soon be popping up across southeast Wisconsin. Here is a roundup of the best and brightest in the area: JAMESTOWN LIGHTS CHRISTMAS CARNIVAL OF LIGHTS JERRY SMITH LIGHTS ON THE FARM ORCHARD STREET LIGHTS PLEASANT PRAIRIE […] Amie Schaenzer

Helping seniors feel connected during the holidays The holidays can be a magical time for families and friends in Racine County, but they can also be challenging for seniors dealing with physical, cognitive, or mental health issues. These struggles may lead to isolation or loneliness during a time meant for connection. However, it doesn’t have to be that way. Diane Rogstad, marketing […] Amie Schaenzer

Man allegedly slashes another with box cutter in violent $20 debt dispute RACINE, WI — An argument at a cookout over a $20 debt led to one man suffering multiple wounds from a box cutter and another with six criminal charges, including five felonies. Joseph Boyd, 34, Racine, is charged with felony substantial battery with the use of a dangerous weapon, four counts of felony bail jumping […] Mike Daniels

139-Year-Old Horlick Factory revitalized as Belle City Square RACINE, WI — At first glance, the Horlick Malted Milk Factory resembles a castle. The collection of historical buildings stands out as a monument from the 19th and 20th centuries, now goes by the moniker Belle City Square, and is undergoing a resurgence. In 1885, William Horlick moved his malted milk nutritional supplement corporation, The Horlick Malted […] Cheyanne Lencioni