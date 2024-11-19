Units responding for crash in Trevor

At about 7 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 24400 block of Wilmot Road (Highway C) in Trevor.
Per dispatch: Three vehicles involved.
