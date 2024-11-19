Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board meeting Nov. 20, 2024

Nov 19th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall (municipal building).

Agenda items include:

  • Public Hearing for the 2025 Budgets
  • 2025 General Fund Budget/tax levy
  • Motion – 2025 Sewer Operations Budget
  • Motion – 2025 Water Operations budget
  • Motion – 2025Capital Improvement Fund Budget.
  • Motion – to authorize village staff to pay Genesis Contractors, Inc in the amount of $171,796.78 as pay request #2 for the 2024 water main replacement project.
  • Motion – to authorize village staff to pay Asphalt Contractors, Inc in the amount of $737,585.19 as pay request #2 for the 2024 street improvement project.
  • Motion – to authorize village staff to pay Asphalt Contractors, Inc in the amount of $57,965.55 as pay request #2 for the 2024 village hall parking lot improvements project.

The full agenda is available here.

