Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board meeting Nov. 20, 2024

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall (municipal building).
Agenda items include:
- Public Hearing for the 2025 Budgets
- 2025 General Fund Budget/tax levy
- Motion – 2025 Sewer Operations Budget
- Motion – 2025 Water Operations budget
- Motion – 2025Capital Improvement Fund Budget.
- Motion – to authorize village staff to pay Genesis Contractors, Inc in the amount of $171,796.78 as pay request #2 for the 2024 water main replacement project.
- Motion – to authorize village staff to pay Asphalt Contractors, Inc in the amount of $737,585.19 as pay request #2 for the 2024 street improvement project.
- Motion – to authorize village staff to pay Asphalt Contractors, Inc in the amount of $57,965.55 as pay request #2 for the 2024 village hall parking lot improvements project.