A word from our sponsors: Sign up for 2024 Westosha Sports Complex holiday break baseball camp

Man allegedly slashes another with box cutter in violent $20 debt dispute RACINE, WI — An argument at a cookout over a $20 debt led to one man suffering multiple wounds from a box cutter and another with six criminal charges, including five felonies. Joseph Boyd, 34, Racine, is charged with felony substantial battery with the use of a dangerous weapon, four counts of felony bail jumping […] Mike Daniels

139-Year-Old Horlick Factory revitalized as Belle City Square RACINE, WI — At first glance, the Horlick Malted Milk Factory resembles a castle. The collection of historical buildings stands out as a monument from the 19th and 20th centuries now goes by the moniker Belle City Square and is undergoing a resurgence. The Horlick history In 1885, William Horlick moved his malted milk nutritional […] Cheyanne Lencioni

Angels’ perfect season drives St. Catherine’s to WIAA D4 state football championship Racine, WI— The St. Catherine’s Angels football team is on the brink of history. With an undefeated 13-0 record, the Angels are set to compete for the WIAA Division 4 state championship against the Baldwin-Woodville Blackhawks at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Following a gritty 12-6 victory over the […] Nick Payne

How US Businesses Are Embracing Blockchain There are always new trends and developments in the business world, as many companies adopt the latest technologies to survive. One of the key technologies driving business transformation is blockchain. Although it might initially appear to be only related to cryptocurrency or Bitcoin, it has applications across various industries. There are different ways businesses can […] Racine County Eye Staff