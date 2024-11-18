Rain expected Monday, Tuesday; cold and maybe snow later in week

It’s going to rain Monday afternoon and Monday night and likely some more on Tuesday, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Rain is expected to start sometime after noon, with it being most likely between 2 and 6 p.m. There may — or may not — be a pause in rain until 11 p.m., when it is likely to start up again and continue into Tuesday morning.

The chances of a thunderstorm is slight, but possible overnight.

Monday’s high temperature will be 56 and the low tonight not much cooler at 54. Drastically colder temperatures are possible starting Wednesday night, when temps may dip below 30. There’s a chance of rain/snow showers Wednesday night and Thursday.