A word from our sponsors: Pollinators, their habitats, and alternative lawns survey opportunity

7 things to do in Racine this week: Nov. 18-24 RACINE COUNTY — From music lovers to families seeking educational fun, this week’s things to do in Racine County bring people together through art, connection, and shared experiences. Explore some of the opportunities happening Nov. 18-24. Week of Nov. 18-24 Do you have an event you would like to share? Submit your event to us […] Liliana Fannin

Elegance Unveiled: Wisconsin’s Ultimate Wedding & Quinceañera Expo set for Jan. 12 RACINE, Wis. — Racine County Eye LLC has announced an exciting partnership with 5K Events to host Elegance Unveiled: Wisconsin’s Ultimate Wedding & Quinceañera Expo. Scheduled for Sunday, January 12, 2025, at Racine Festival Hall, this highly anticipated event is set to transform wedding and quinceañera planning in southeastern Wisconsin. From 10 a.m. to 2 […] Denise Lockwood

4th grader Jace Short named Kids Heart Challenge All-Star for the American Heart Association RACINE, WI — Since he was introduced to the American Heart Association’s (AHA) Kids Heart Challenge program four years ago, current Starbuck International K-8 School fourth grader Jace Short has been interested in helping. And helping he has done, that’s for sure. Jace Short’s uncle helps inspire his focus on heart health Jace recently was […] Dan Truttschel

Woman facing misdemeanor theft charge and 9 months in jail claims she found tools at an abandoned house RACINE, WI — A 29-year-old Racine woman, who told police she thought she found a treasure trove of free tools at what she claimed was an abandoned house, now faces a misdemeanor theft charge in Racine County Circuit Court. The misdemeanor charge filed against Brittany Conner carries a maximum possible term in the Racine County […] Heather Asiyanbi