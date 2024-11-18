A word from our sponsors: Pollinators, their habitats, and alternative lawns survey opportunity

Note: This is a paid advertisement from Chris Kugel — DH
Would you like to share your knowledge and perspectives on pollinators, their habitats, and alternative lawns? You can do so through a survey while also contributing to the research of Kenosha resident, Chris Kugel, a UW-Extended Campus graduate student at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. His anonymous community survey was developed as part of an applied Capstone project for the Sustainable Management degree program.
This 11-question survey will not ask for any personally identifiable information and is specifically offered at this time to Kenosha County residents living West of the Interstate. The survey may be available for one week or longer depending on the number of respondents.
Pollinators and their habitats are on the decline. Your response to this survey will help Chris and others gain insights into what locals know about pollinators and their habitats; and how different segments of our local population respond to a range of strategies that may, in the long-run, benefit pollinators
It takes only 5 to 8 minute to complete the survey. Click here to respond. Thank you for your support of Chris’ studies and for contributing to our understanding of issues related to pollinators, their habitats, and alternative lawns.