Agenda: Salem Lakes budget hearing & board meeting Nov. 17, 2024

Salem Lakes is scheduled to hold a 2025 budget hearing and Village Board meeting Monday starting at 5 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.
This meeting will be livestreamed and available for later viewing here.
Agenda items include:
- Hearing regarding the proposed 2025 budget (extensive budget material available here).
- Review and approve the 2025 proposed village budget and the tax levy to support the budget.
- Resolution establishing village emergency medical services billing fees.
- Closed sessions for: 1) Lease options for old rescue building at 9920 Antioch Road.; 2) IAFF fire and rescue contract; 3) Conferring with legal counsel for the governmental body who is rendering oral or written advice concerning strategy to be adopted by the body with respect to litigation in which it is or may be involved), specifically concerning code enforcement proceedings involving property at: Frank A and Shannon A Schubat, 70-4-120-054-0351, 7014 284th Ave, Salem; Carleton E And Deborah J Habendott Revocable Trust, 70-4-120-204-0150, 28307 98th St., Salem; Kevin B Cook, 70-4-120-123-0515, 22605 83rd St., Salem and Adam Miller, 70-4-120-263-0260, 11510 Antioch Rd, Trevor.