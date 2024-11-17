A word from our sponsors: Nov. 17, 2024 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

4th grader Jace Short named Kids Heart Challenge All-Star for the American Heart Association RACINE, WI — Since he was introduced to the American Heart Association’s (AHA) Kids Heart Challenge program four years ago, current Starbuck International K-8 School fourth grader Jace Short has been interested in helping. And helping he has done, that’s for sure. Jace Short’s uncle helps inspire his focus on heart health Jace recently was […] Dan Truttschel

Woman facing misdemeanor theft charge and 9 months in jail claims she found tools at an abandoned house RACINE, WI — A 29-year-old Racine woman, who told police she thought she found a treasure trove of free tools at what she claimed was an abandoned house, now faces a misdemeanor theft charge in Racine County Circuit Court. The misdemeanor charge filed against Brittany Conner carries a maximum possible term in the Racine County […] Heather Asiyanbi

After concerns raised, Wisconsin Elections Commission says bake sale at St. Mesrob on Election Day ‘not a major concern’ CALEDONIA, WI — A representative from the Wisconsin Commissions Election (WEC) says a bake sale held at a polling location in Caledonia during the Nov. 5 election probably didn’t violate state election law. Congregants from St. Mesrob held the bake sale to raise money for the church, and in a photo on Racine County Eye, […] Heather Asiyanbi

4 Thanksgiving Dinner Favorites from the Racine community Thanksgiving is two weeks away, and preparations have begun. This week, the community was asked what their favorite dishes were. While main course items like turkey, vegetables, or casseroles weren’t included in the answers, we did receive several ideas for sides that can liven up any holiday meal. Sliced Cucumbers Lori Torres commented, “Cucumbers sliced […] Cheyanne Lencioni