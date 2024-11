Honeydripperz Pub in New Munster will host a Smoke, Sip and Play fundraiser for The Sharing Center on Sunday, Nov. 17,

The event from noon to 5 p.m. will include a smoking competition, raffles and premium whiskey tasting.

Whiskey tasting is a $10 donation. Smoked food sampling is a $15 donation. Both for $20.

All proceeds benefit The Sharing Center.

Honeydripperz Pub is located at 34500 Geneva Road, New Munster.