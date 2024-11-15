County clerk explains process for tracking ballots at MyVote

Note: Kenosha County Clerk Regi Waligora issued the following message regarding the tracking of Nov. 5, 2024, election ballots in the state’s MyVote system:

Having difficulty tracking your ballot in MyVote now that the election is over?

There is a reason for this. Honestly, it happens after every election, but most are not aware or as concerned as they are about a Presidential Election.

Of course, we all want to know that our vote has been counted. Kenosha County had over 91,000 ballots cast in the 2024 General Election. Out of those ballots, over 47,000 were cast by absentee.

Absentee ballots require a bit more time to process. I tried tracking my own absentee ballot, since I had previously tracked it and saw it was received. Now it is no longer showing. So, I decided to look into this, and here is what is happening and why you are not able to track your ballot from the General Election:

The track-my-ballot tool in MyVote is being updated in preparation for the next election and will no longer display information from the previous (2024 General Election) election.

This occurs at midnight after each election, when the MyVote system shifts over so individuals can begin the tracking process for their next ballot. (This is especially relevant for those voters who have an upcoming special election, such as the race for Racine County Executive.)

Currently, the municipal clerks around the state are entering the voter participation information from the General Election. This can take anywhere from 30-45 days from the date of the election for all information to be logged into the WisVote system, which is where the MyVote site pulls your voter information and history.

Voter participation will only reflect in an update once each individual voter participation or registration has been logged into WisVote by their municipal clerk, as part of the election reconciliation process. After that deadline, the state will update and your voter participation history from the General Election will become available.

Except for a special election, you will not be able to request an absentee ballot until January 1, 2025. At that time, you may request for a specific election or for all elections that year.

